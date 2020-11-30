K’taka launches learning management system to help 4.5L students

Bengaluru, Nov 30 : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday launched the Karnataka Learning Management System (LMS), an initiative that would benefit nearly 4.5 lakh students and 24,000 teachers to make an impact on their learning and teaching, respectively.

“The KLMS is implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 34.14 crore in two ways – LMS-based digital learning and establishing 2500 ICT enabled classes,” Yediyurappa said while launching the initiative virtually from his home office here.

The CM added that the KLMS would cover 430 government first grade colleges, 87 government polytechnics and 14 government engineering colleges and the continuous evaluation of students and teachers would pave the way for several changes in the quality of higher education.

He claimed that the KLMS is a first of its kind initiative in the country and hoped that this system, which encourages digital learning, would improve the quality and Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education.

He added that students can access study material anytime and anywhere through the KLMS.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that KLMS will help students learn anytime, anywhere, online or offline and evaluation of each student will be maintained in this system.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, member of National Education Policy drafting Committee M.K. Shridhar, Secretary to Chief Minister S. Selvakumar and Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pradeep were also present on the occasion.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.