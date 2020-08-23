K’taka logs lesser Covid cases on Sunday: Official

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 1:32 am IST

Bengaluru, Aug 24 : Karnataka registered 5,938 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a slightly lesser number of infections than other days, raising the state’s tally to 2.77 lakh, a health official said.

“As many as 2,77,814 cases have been reported in Karnataka. This includes 1,89,564 discharges. On Sunday, 5,938 new positive cases are reported and 4,996 people have been discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Reflecting the drop in the infections, Karnataka’s epicentre for Coronavirus, Bengaluru Urban, has also logged lesser number of cases, 2,126.

However, the total number of cases in the city rose to 1.07 lakh, out of which 34,877 are active.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 406 infections, followed by Davangere (265), Koppal (256), Shivamogga (246), Kalaburagi (203) Hassan (196), Dharwad (194) and Dakshina Kannada (193).

Though the number of Covid deaths reduced to 68 on Sunday, the statewide toll still rose to 4,683.

Number of recoveries also declined to 4,996 on Sunday, even though overall recoveries rose to 1.89 lakh.

Of the 2.77 lakh cases, 83,551 are active while the number of patients in the ICU also rose to 787.

