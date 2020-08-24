K’taka making administrative reforms for NEP: Dy CM

Bengaluru, Aug 24 : The Karnataka government is making necessary preparations to make administrative reforms and amend laws to implement to the new National Education Policy (NEP), Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

“The government of Karnataka is making all the preparations to bring in administrative reforms and amend laws, which are essential to implement the National Education Policy,” Narayan said.

He said the government is waiting for the final recommendations of the high-level taskforce constituted immediately after receiving the draft of the NEP.

“The administrative and legal steps would be taken as soon as the final recommendations are made,” said Narayan.

He said the taskforce has already come out with suggestions to implement the new education policy in a phased manner.

Narayan, who is also the Minister for Higher Education, said that Karnataka would become the first state in the country to implement the NEP.

Earlier, the minister had said that the state will establish 16 universities and 34 autonomous educational institutions in the next three years aimed at attaining the goals set by the NEP by 2030

The state government has set a target of 10 years to achieve the goals mentioned in the NEP, calling it ‘Target-2030’.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore University is organising a five-day workshop from Monday to Friday titled ‘Highlights and Implementation of National Education Policy, 2020’.

The varsity will offer an electronic certificate to the participants attending all the sessions stretched over five days.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.