K’taka Minister Jolle tests positive for coronavirus

By News Desk 1 Published: 1st September 2020 3:49 pm IST
Bengaluru, Sep 1 : Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have been confirmed Covid positive. I am under home quarantine for 14 days. I request all my primary and secondary contacts to undergo testing and quarantine,” Jolle said on Monday night.

Jolle is one of the many politicians who has tested positive for Covid-19 in the southern state.

Other Ministers include Health Minister B. Sriramulu, Tourism Minister C. T. Ravi, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

On Monday, 6,495 more people tested positive for Covid, raising the state’s tally to 3.42 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

