K’taka minister meets Yogi Adityanath to formulate legislation to ban cow-slaughter

Bengaluru/ Lucknow, Dec 3 : To protect cows and prevent their slaughter, Karnataka Haj, Wakf and Animal Husbandry and Minority Welfare minister Prabhu Chauhan met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to seek his guidance on formulating a “most stringent” anti-cow slaughter legislation in the state.

Chauhan who has already announced that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the state legislature session starting from December 7, is currently on a visit to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to study and gather information on implementation and formulation of the stringent law there.

According to a release from Chauhan’s office, Adityanath expressed his happiness over Karnataka’s plans to enact the legislation, pointed out that prohibition of cow slaughter has been strictly implemented in Uttar Pradesh and hoped that the state would follow a similar model.

It stated the minister during his visit held discussions with Uttar Pradesh government officials on the implementation of anti-cow slaughter legislation, and also gathered information regarding the management “gaushalas” (cow shelters) and care given to cows.

Chauhan also held discussions with UP Animal Husbandry department officials regarding development of good local cow breeds, and the officials have consented for sending two Sahiwal breed bulls and ten cows to the state, the release added.

The minister is scheduled to visit Gujarat on Saturday, to gather information from the authorities about the implementation of the law there.

Chauhan had recently said if the law was enacted, along with prohibition on slaughter, sale and use of beef, also illegal transportation of animals for slaughtering will be stopped.

It is worth noting here that Uttar Pradesh has one of the most stringent anti-cow slaughter laws in place. According to this law a person can get a maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

“For the first offence, a person can be given a rigorous punishment of one to seven years with a fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. For the second offence, the person can be given a 10-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine up to Rs 5 lakh,” Uttar Pradesh law states.

The BJP in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 assembly election had promised prohibition of cow slaughter. The same was reiterated in the recently held party’s state executive meeting in Mangaluru in Karnataka.

In 2010 the BJP government led by B. S. Yediyurappa had got the controversial Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill passed.

It proposed to replace the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964.

Then the bill widened the definition of “cattle” and imposed a blanket ban on cattle slaughter, coupled with stringent penalty clauses for violation.

However, the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah that came to power in 2013, withdrew the bill that was before the President for his assent.

After the BJP came back to power in the state, several party leaders have been making a pitch to re-enact the anti-cow slaughter law.

