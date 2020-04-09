K’taka Mins, legislators to take 30 percent pay cut for a year

Bengaluru: Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 percent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year.

An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and legislators by 30 percent for one year to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic was approved by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.

“… we have cut by 30 percent salaries and allowances of all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, also Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip every one for one year from April 1, amounting to Rs 15.36 crore,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said, we have the consent from all the political parties for this, so we have passed the ordinance today.

The Union Cabinet on Monday had approved a 30 percent cut in salaries of all Members of Parliament and a two-year suspension of the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

Source: PTI

