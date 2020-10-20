K’taka mulling to open UG/PG colleges in November

Bengaluru, Oct 20 : The Karnataka government is contemplating to reopen the colleges in the state from November, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Narayana said that the final decision regarding the reopening of colleges would be taken keeping in mind the safety of the students and staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government would soon take a decision to start offline graduation classes from November after discussing the matter with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the officials concerned, he said.

He added that the reopening of colleges and institutes for regular classes will be done in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Central government.

“We have to ensure the safety of the students and the teachers. The virus is very much amid us and hence we need to take the decision after much deliberation,” he claimed.

Narayana also confirmed that the state government is taking all the necessary preparations for the safety of the students who will be attending classes in the colleges. Schools and colleges will also have to follow the SOPs set by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In response to a question, the Deputy Chief Minister asserted that he is content with the success of online classes in Karnataka.

Schools and colleges in Karnataka have been shut since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the extension of the nationwide lockdown. The classes for all the students are being conducted online.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.