K’taka records 5,619 new corona cases, tally crosses 1.5 lakh

Posted By News Desk 1 Last Updated: 5th August 2020 9:54 pm IST
Bengaluru, Aug 5 : Breaking a short cycle of more recoveries than fresh coronavirus infections, Karnataka slipped back to the old pattern of recording more cases than recoveries as 5,619 new ones were detected, taking the state’s total tally to 1,5l,449, an official said on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported between 5 pm on Tuesday to 5 pm on Wednesday. Of the total, 73,958 cases are active.

As usual, Bengaluru Urban accounted for the highest 1,848 new cases, raising the city’s total tally to 64,881, of which 32,757 are still active.

Ballari recorded 631 new cases, followed by Belagavi (293), Mysuru (261), Davangere (224), Dharwad (199), Kalaburagi (197), Udupi (173) and Koppal (154).

Meanwhile, 100 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the state’s death toll to 2,804.

However, in a positive development, 5,407 more patients were cured and discharged, taking the total to 74,679 recoveries.

Bengaluru’s Municipal Commissioner N. Manjunatha Prasad said the number of discharge cases were increasing.

He said the positive cases in the past one week till Tuesday totalled 14,212 while the number of discharged patients during the period added up to 15,124.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

