K’taka reports 1,291 new Covid cases; death toll at 11,765

Bengaluru, Nov 29 : Karnataka has reported 1,291 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,83,899, while 15 more fatalities pushed the state’s toll to 11,765, health officials said on Sunday.

Although the fresh cases in the state had fallen drastically, the Bengaluru Urban still remains the epicentre of the pandemic as of the 1,291 fresh cases, the Bengaluru Urban alone added 686 cases, besides 10 deaths, on Saturday.

According to officials, despite the sharp decline in the positive cases, the positive rate stood at 1.22 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.16 per cent on Saturday.

As many as 1,530 more patients were discharged after recovery, pushing the recoveries to 8,47,612.

Most of those who succumbed to Covid on Saturday had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

A total of 1.05 lakh tests were done on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1.10 crore.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.