K’taka reports 7,908 new Covid cases, tally at 2.1 lakh

Bengaluru, Aug 14 : Karnataka has logged a record number of 7,908 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s tally to 2.1 lakh, said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey on Friday.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic, recording 2,452 cases, raising the city’s tally to 84,185, out of which 33,432 are active.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 608 infections, followed by Shivamogga (413), Davangere (351), Belagavi (334), Udupi (322), Dakshina Kannada (307), Mysuru (291) and Kalaburagi (229).

Meanwhile, 104 more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 3,717.

However, on a positive note, 6,940 more patients have been discharged as the total number of recoveries rise to 1.2 lakh.

Of the 2.1 lakh cases, 79,201 are active while 747 patients are in ICU.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.