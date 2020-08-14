K’taka reports 7,908 new Covid cases, tally at 2.1 lakh

By News Desk 1 Published: 15th August 2020 3:27 am IST
K'taka Covid cases cross 2L-mark, 1.2L recovered

Bengaluru, Aug 14 : Karnataka has logged a record number of 7,908 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s tally to 2.1 lakh, said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey on Friday.

Bengaluru continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic, recording 2,452 cases, raising the city’s tally to 84,185, out of which 33,432 are active.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 608 infections, followed by Shivamogga (413), Davangere (351), Belagavi (334), Udupi (322), Dakshina Kannada (307), Mysuru (291) and Kalaburagi (229).

READ:  UP's Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra detained in MP's Agar in extortion case

Meanwhile, 104 more patients have succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 3,717.

However, on a positive note, 6,940 more patients have been discharged as the total number of recoveries rise to 1.2 lakh.

Of the 2.1 lakh cases, 79,201 are active while 747 patients are in ICU.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close