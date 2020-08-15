K’taka reports highest single-day spike of 8,818 Covid cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 12:52 am IST
K'taka reports highest single-day spike of 8,818 Covid cases

Bengaluru, Aug 16 : Karnataka reported its highest single-day spike of 8,818 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, which pushed its overall tally to 2.19 lakh.

In the past 24 hours, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,495 infections, the highest single day rise, as the city tally rose to 87,680, out of which 34,858 are active, heath officials said.

Among other places, Ballari witnessed 759 infections, followed by Mysuru 635, Belagavi 358, Davangere 327, Daskshina Kannada 271, Udupi 241, Dharwad 239 and Vijayapura 232.

READ:  Tripura has 47 elephants: Official

Meanwhile, 114 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 3,831. On an average, the state is witnessing 100 Covid fatalities a day.

As many as 6,629 more patients have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 1.34 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close