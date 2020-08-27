K’taka reports highest single-day spike of 9,386 Covid cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 27th August 2020 10:45 pm IST
K'taka reports highest single-day spike of 9,386 Covid cases

Bengaluru, Aug 27 : With the detection of 9,386 new cases in the last 24 hours, Karnataka has recorded the highest single-day spike which took its Covid-19 tally to 3.09 lakh, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said on Thursday.

For the second time, Bengaluru reported more than 3,000 cases at 3,357, lifting the city’s tally to 1.18 lakh, out of which 35,989 are active cases.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 895 infections, followed by Ballari (550), Davangere (391), Hassan (334), Belagavi (318), Shivamogga (306) and Dakshina Kannada (297).

Meanwhile, 141 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the statewide toll to 5,232.

READ:  Urdu journalist succumbs to COVID-19

Despite the rising infections, the southern state has been regularly witnessing steady recoveries. On Thursday, 7,866 people were discharged from the hospital, raising the total number of recoveries to 2.19 lakh.

Of the 3.09 lakh cases, 84,987 are active while 747 are in the ICU.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close