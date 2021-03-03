K’taka sex CD scandal: Minister says won’t resign, terms CD fake

Bengaluru, March 3 : Flatly denying his alleged involvement in the sex CD released by a social activist in Bengaluru, Karnataka Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi on Tuesday termed the purported CD as fake and claimed that it was released to dent his ‘impeccable’ political image.

Jarakiholi has come under scanner soon after a video clip was released to news channels, allegedly showing him in a compromising position with a woman.

Speaking to a channel, Jarakiholi said, “Why would I resign? What for I should resign? What is my mistake? For the last 21 years, I have been in public life and none had pointed even a finger at me. The CD smacks of political vendetta. My political opponents have released the fabricated CD to tarnish my impeccable political image.”

The minister added that if he resigns, it will show that he had committed the crime. “I will not allow this charge to stick on me. I have spoken with the Chief Minister (B.S. Yediyurappa) and demanded that he should initiate a high level probe to expose those who are behind this,” he said.

The minister added that he was never targeted in the last 21 years of his public life, but he has been targeted only after joining the BJP. “This only means that I am powerful and my rivals want to weaken me by releasing fake videos and audio clips through a social activist,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.