‘K’taka to act tough on marriages involving religious conversion’

Bengaluru, Nov 4 : A Karnataka minister has said that the state government would soon enact a law to ban religious conversions for the sake of marriage.

Taking to Twitter, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka’s Kannada and Culture minister, C. T. Ravi said on Tuesday: “We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of Our sisters. Any one involved in the act of conversion shall face severe & swift punishment.”

He said that the proposed law would be on the lines of Allahabad High Court’s order.

Ravi’s statement comes three days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks that his government would bring an “effective law” against “love jihad”.

Adityanath had also issued a ‘warning’ to those who “played with the honour” of “sisters and daughters” by concealing their identities. “If they did not mend their ways, then their “funeral processions” would be taken out,” he had remarked.

Ravi, who has been recently given the national organisational responsibility by the party, too has referred to the Allahabad High Court judgment.

Source: IANS

