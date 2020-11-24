K’taka to adopt decentralised models for vaccine delivery

Bengaluru, Nov 24 : Karnataka will adopt decentralised models that are followed during elections and disaster management, as part of its logistical system to deliver Covid vaccines to the needy in the state, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday.

After attending an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about vaccines along with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa virtually, Bommai said that Modi has asked them to leverage the decentralised models followed during elections and disaster management to tackle the logistical problems associated with the vaccine delivery system.

“The Prime Minister has also asked us to step up our cold chain management which is the most critical component for preserving the vaccines,” he said.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Bommai added that broad categories of beneficiaries have been identified and finalised. “Heatlhcare professionals, frontline workers like the police and municipal staff, besides those aged above 50 years with comorbidities will be the first ones to get the vaccine,” he said.

The Home Minister also said that the Prime Minister has appealed to the people not to throw caution to the wind even if one gets vaccinated. “Until we vaccinate the last man, the threat is not over, so wear your mask,” Bommai said.

Source: IANS

