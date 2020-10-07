K’taka to build Suresh Angadi memorial in New Delhi

Belagavi, Oct 7 : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that a memorial honouring late Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died of Covid-19, will be built in New Delhi.

Angadi, a Lok Sabha member from the Belagavi constituency, succumbed to Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on September 23.

As per the Covid protocol, his last rites were performed in Delhi itself.

Almost a fortnight after his demise, Yediyurappa visited Belagavi and called on Angadi’s family members and paid homage to the departed BJP leader.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said a memorial dedicated to Angadi will be built in New Delhi.

Jagadish Shettar, state Minister for Large and Medium Industries, who also happened to be Angadi’s relative, recalled the late Union minister’s contribution to several projects, which were pending for many years.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resource Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi were among those who accompanied Yediyurappa.

