K’taka to build yatri nivas for state pilgrims in Ayodhya

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 3:32 am IST
Bengaluru, Aug 8 : Anticipating a huge number of pilgrims from Karnataka to start visiting Ayodhya following the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday requested his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for two acres of land to build a ‘yatri nivas’ (guest house).

“A large number of pilgrims from Karnataka would be visiting Ayodhya. The government of Karnataka wishes to construct a yatri nivas for the pilgrims visiting Ayodhya,” Yediyurappa wrote to Yogi.

“I request you to grant two acres of land in Ayodhya for this purpose,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the yatri nivas will be constructed for the benefit of pilgrims from the southern state.

He also congratulated the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for successfully laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

