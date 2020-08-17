K’taka to establish slew of varsities to attain NEP goals: Minister

Bengaluru, Aug 17 : Aimed at attaining the goals set by the new National Education Policy (NEP) by 2030, the Karnataka government will establish 16 universities and 34 autonomous educational institutions in three years’ time, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

“To reach all the goals set by the NEP by 2030, the Karnataka government would establish six research-centred universities, 10 teaching-centred universities and 34 autonomous educational institutions in three years,” Narayan said.

On Monday, he met with the taskforce constituted to implement the NEP and followed it up with discussions with S. Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

The taskforce is expected to submit a draft report in the next four to five days with regard to NEP. A roadmap to implement the new education policy will be submitted before August 29.

“The government firmly believes that education is the solution to the problems of the society. The changes that need to be brought in the primary, secondary, and higher education have been listed out in the NEP. Accordingly, steps will be taken by conducting deliberations with the taskforce,” said Narayan, who is also the Minister for Higher Education.

Following the submission of the roadmap, he said discussions will be held with the Chief Minister along with the other stakeholders.

“Amendment to the laws, administrative reforms and consolidation of resources which are required for the implementation of the policy would be done in an expeditious manner,” he added.

According to the minister, the state government has set a target of 10 years to achieve the goals mentioned in the NEP, calling it ‘Target-2030’.

Narayan said deliberations on NEP need to happen across the state, lasting at least a year from now.

He said the new education policy will be implemented after taking all political leaders, associations, organisations and other stakeholders into confidence.

Commenting on the need of the hour, the taskforce members said that more efficient and qualitative multi-disciplinary educational system providing institutions need to be established.

They said the existing institutions should be upgraded and equipped to enable qualitative research and teaching methodology.

The taskforce members include S.V. Ranganath, B. Thimmegowda, Anurag Behar, Venugopal and Geetha Narayan.

Source: IANS

