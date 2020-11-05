K’taka will soon have law to stop ‘Love Jihad’: Yediyurappa

Mangaluru, Nov 5 : Strongly endorsing his party leaders’ demand to enact a law to prevent “Love Jihad”, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Thursday that the government is already in talks with experts to frame a law that will ban religious conversions for marriages.

Addressing BJP’s state executive committee meeting here, Yediyurappa said, “Karnataka has always considered Love Jihad as a matter of concern. I agree with my party colleagues that we need a law to ban religious conversions for the sake marriage.”

The CM stressed that he had spoken to the concerned officials and experts over this issue (Love Jihad) in the state.

“Most of them have agreed that the state needs a robust legal framework to prevent such conversions. For some, even Love has taken the shape of Jihad,” he said.

Listing out several achievements of his government in the state, Yediyurappa said that his government is committed to fight against the growing drug menace with all its might.

“We want to make drugs free. The Karnataka Police had already begun its spade work and it has not spared even mighty people involved in this,” he added, without naming any Sandalwood stars.

The CM also noted that his dream is to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi win a third term in the country in 2024, and himself leading the party in the state for a second straight term in Assembly in 2023.

“The BJP as a party should not take any elections lightly,” he appealed to party leaders.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.