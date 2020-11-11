‘K’tka Congress is disconnected from ground reality’

Mysuru, Nov 11 : Hitting out at Congress leaders for their remarks post the bypoll results, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar said on Wednesday that the Opposition party is completely disconneted from the ground reality, and that is the reason it is losing one election after the other.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 11th convocation ceremony of the JSS Higher Education and Research Academy here, Sudhakar said that it was written on the wall that the Congress would lose and that’s what happened.

“They need to organise themselves instead of putting the onus on other parties for their failure. They have disconnected themselves from ground realities. Elections can’t be won just by playing the caste card,” Sudhakar said.

“Nobody needs to defeat them, they know how to do it by themselves and do it systematically,” he added.

Sudhakar further said that the BJP takes every single election as a challenge and that’s the reason why it won both the seats in the bypolls in RR Nagar and Sira, besides winning all the four MLC seats in the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.