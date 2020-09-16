K’tka ex-CM wants cultural expert committee reconstituted

By News Desk 1 Updated: 16th September 2020 8:30 pm IST
K'tka ex-CM wants cultural expert committee reconstituted

Bengaluru, Sep 16 : Taking strong exception to the Centre’s decision to constitute a 16-member expert committee to study Indian culture of the past 12,000 years, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that it should be reconstituted.

He said it was “very unfortunate” that the panel did not have any Kannadiga or south Indian who knew about Dravidian culture.

The Janata Dal-Secular leader said the committee needed to be reconstituted due to doubts about the objectivity of the proposed study as the panel is filled with those who appear to be holding prejudices over culture, history, and heritage, besides being “fully occupied by north Indians”.

READ:  BSF trooper injured in bear attack in Kashmir

Kumaraswamy tweeted that the committee does not even have a woman member. “Is it possible to conduct a fair and unbiased study of Karnataka’s culture and heritage without having Kannadiga representatives in the committee? How can we think of studying the history and culture of the entire country by keeping south Indians out?” he questioned.

“We are the people who compared the country to our mother and the holy cow. How is it that the committee to study the culture of a country that worships women does not have any place for a woman?”

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel had informed Parliament on Monday about the panel.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Kangana Ranaut talks about 'suddenly chaos' engulfing her again
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close