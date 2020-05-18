Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KTR along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a review meeting on containing seasonal diseases in Hyderabad given the oncoming monsoon season.

In the meeting, the Minister KTR asked the officials to increase fogging and intensify spraying of sodium hypochlorite to fight seasonal diseases. He instructed the officials to ensure intensive sanitation and spraying of anti lava in high-risk areas.

Minister KTR asked the officials to use floating trash collector machines to clean water hyacinth in the lakes. He also asked the officials to set up an instant repair team to fix potholes on city roads.

Minister asked the officials to hold convergence meetings with concerned departments at circle levels. Minister also instructed to provide financial powers to deputy commissioners to act swiftly on emergency works.

A total of 2,412 members from the entomology team of GHMC are indulging in anti lava fogging by using 2,200 machines

Minister instructed the Zonal Commissioners to take stock of the situation in their respective divisions by involving public representatives and corporators and arrange for additional fogging machines to take up anti lava spraying once in every five days and five phases a month.

The Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioners to conduct awareness programs on taking measures to fight seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, and Chikungunya with colony and apartment associations from May 19th onwards. He emphasized on following physical distancing in these meetings.

Minister asked the officials to use special equipment for desilting 54 nalas and also barricade nalas where necessary. He also asked the officials to set up signboards near manholes to avoid any accidents.

Minister asked the officials to make proper arrangements to shift building debris to the plants set up in Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda areas.

Minister also informed that 44 new basthi dawakhanas will be soon inaugurated in addition to the already functioning 123 basthi dawakhanas.

Minister instructed the officials to take up cleanliness drives in the open plots and asked them to charge the owners of the plots for the cleaning work.

During the meeting, Health Minister Eatala Rajender appreciated the Municipal department officials and staff for their relentless work along with health department officials in the past two months. He also appreciated Minister KTR for proactively preparing the officials to handle works in the upcoming monsoon season.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, HMWSSB MD Dana Kishore & GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar were present.

