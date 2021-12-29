KTR and Mohua Moitra take dig at BJP’s cheap liquor vow

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao took a dig at the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP)’s poll promise to the people of Andhra Pradesh and said that the saffron party stooped to a new low by making such an offer.
He asked whether it is the BJP’s national policy to sell cheap liquor at Rs. 50 or just a ‘bumper’ offer only meant for states where the party’s desperation to win is ‘high’.
The Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP)’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraaju vowed to bring down the price of cheap liquor to Rs. 75 if one crore drinking voters of the state vote them to power.
“We will even bring it to Rs. 50 if there is more revenue left,” he added.
Twitterati reacted to the BJP leader’s promise and many took potshots at the Saffron party for making the poll offer.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra joined the bandwagon and commented on the whole issue. She took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah calling it a ‘brilliant strategy’. She asked whether the next promise would be a ‘side order of bovine Kebabs’.