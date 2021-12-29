KTR and Mohua Moitra take dig at BJP’s cheap liquor vow

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao took a dig at the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP)’s poll promise to the people of Andhra Pradesh and said that the saffron party stooped to a new low by making such an offer.

He asked whether it is the BJP’s national policy to sell cheap liquor at Rs. 50 or just a ‘bumper’ offer only meant for states where the party’s desperation to win is ‘high’.

Wah…what a scheme! What a shame 😝 AP BJP stoops to a new low



National policy of BJP to supply cheap liquor at ₹50 or is this bumper offer only for states where the desperation is “high”? https://t.co/SOBiRq5gNu — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 29, 2021

The Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP)’s Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraaju vowed to bring down the price of cheap liquor to Rs. 75 if one crore drinking voters of the state vote them to power.

“We will even bring it to Rs. 50 if there is more revenue left,” he added.

Twitterati reacted to the BJP leader’s promise and many took potshots at the Saffron party for making the poll offer.

What we want: Petrol / Diesel for RS 50 per liter

What they are promising: Quality alcohol for Rs 50!

Andhra BJP state president @somuveerraju said that 1 crore ppl who consume alcohol should vote for @BJP4India in 2024 & get liquor for Rs 50 per bottlepic.twitter.com/nBY9ysCDme — Revathi (@revathitweets) December 29, 2021

BJP has to do this? Quite a spirited promise.

By the way, Rs 70 for a peg, a quarter, or a bottle?https://t.co/slQyOZ3tjF — Mahesh Vijapurkar (@m_vijapurkar) December 29, 2021

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra joined the bandwagon and commented on the whole issue. She took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah calling it a ‘brilliant strategy’. She asked whether the next promise would be a ‘side order of bovine Kebabs’.