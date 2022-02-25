KTR appeals Centre to arrange special aircraft for Telangana students stranded in Ukraine

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao has requested the government of India to arrange special aircraft to evacuate students from Telangana stranded in war-torn Ukraine, saying that the Telangana government is ready to bear the full travel expenses of these students.

In a tweet addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, KTR wrote, “Humble appeal to Sri @DrSJaishankar Ji on the plight of students from Telangana stranded in Ukraine🙏 We appeal to Govt of India to arrange for special aircrafts & Telangana Govt is ready to bear the full travel expenses for these students so we can bring them home safe & soonest. (sic)”

On Thursday too, KTR had appealed to the external affairs ministry to bring back Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine.

“Appeal to Sri @DrSJaishankar Ji to ensure the safety of the Indian students in Ukraine in these times of distress Have been receiving several messages from anxious parents of students. Hope Govt of India can work through diplomatic channels & reassure all Indians at the earliest,” KTR wrote in a tweet.

Helpline for students stranded in Ukraine

Telangana has set up helplines in Delhi and Hyderabad for students and citizens left stranded in Ukraine and waiting for help.

The helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270 and +91 9654663661. The email id is rctelangana@gmail.com.

The helpline numbers at the Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad are 040-23220603, +91 9440854433. The email id is so_nri@telangana.gov.in.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

On Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation declared war on Eastern Ukraine. Putin stressed the attack was a “special military operation” in the rebel-held territories Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law throughout Ukraine.

Millions of people have fled their homes and are taking refuge in underground metro stations to avoid being bombarded. The attack has garnered worldwide condemnation.