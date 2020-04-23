KTR applauds youngsters of MLRIT for inexpensive innovation

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao has lauded the efforts of MLRIT youngsters for making an inexpensive 3D printed face-vsior for the frontine warriors to combat the deadly Corona virus.



KTR has instructed the authorities to study the possibilities and efficacy of these solutions and provide necessary support to scale these solutions on an immediate basis.

BridgeThings IoT Hyderabad startup incubated at Marri Laxman Reddy Incubation center has developed a low cost cloud based, wireless UVC sanitization solution. The shields are made of clear materials and have a shape similar to a welder’s mask. These shields will function as an extra protection for their face mask. These face shields can be worn over regular masks to protect Covid-19 warriors like healthcare workers, police personnel, volunteers and workers of the civic agencies.

The solution will strengthen fight COVID-19 by disinfecting large areas like hospitals, commercial buildings, public transport effectively in short time. The integrated wireless controls helps the sanitization process to be auditable, automatic and effective, by killing viruses, bacteria, molds and even spores by creating thymine dimers in the RNA, effectively stalling the replication process.



“The student innovators also made their contribution to the battle against the corona virus, by producing 3D printed face shields. In the past also students of the institute have developed many innovative techniques to help farmers and community” said M Rajsekhar Reddy Secretary MLRIT.





Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.