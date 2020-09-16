KTR asked officials to speed up the Mission Bhagiratha works

Hyderabad: Both the rural and Urban Telangana have several times complained of contaminated water, considering which the Telangana government have initiated Bhagiratha Mission in 2016 to ensure safe drinking water for every village and city household in Telangana, with a budget of ₹43,791 crores. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, aims to provide piped water to 2.32 crore people in 20 lakh households in urban and 60 lahs in rural areas through this mission.

However, the officials have o Tuesday were directed by the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao to complete the pending works of Urban Mission Bhagiratha on a priority basis.

He pointed out that urban areas were growing a bit faster than villages and emphasized the need to expedite the works keeping in view the future needs.

Reviewing the progress of Urban Mission Bhagiratha works in 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) at Pragathi Bhavan he asked the municipal authorities to constantly monitor the quality of water supplied under Urban Mission Bhagiratha by conducting field visits and also testing the water quality.

Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar and other senior officials who attended the meeting, explained the progress of Urban Mission Bhagiratha works in different ULBs.