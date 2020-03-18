KTR asks civic body to propose plan for 4-lanes road on Musi

KTR speaking at the review meeting held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, Mayor and Deputy Mayor participates.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is proposing to lay 4-lanes road on either side of the Musi river passing through the east and west corridor of Hyderabad, Minister for MA&UD KT Rama Rao said in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

It may be said that once those roads with piers on either side of the Musi river are laid it would be big ease for traffic.

The GHMC has taken up several developmental works including constructing flyovers, underpass and other improvements in the city. Directing the civic body officials Minister for MA&UD K Tarak Rama Rao urged them to speed-up the ongoing developmental works taken by the corporation.

The Minister held a review meeting along with the Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Hyderabad’s MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbar Uddin Owaisi, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and with the GHMC officials.

The Minister asked the civic authorities to complete the works which were taken up for constructing SRDP flyovers, underpass, foot over bridges and road widening works, junction improvement and beautification, water supply pipelines, development of sports complex, parks, public toilets, Nala widening works, and other infrastructure facilities.

Discussing the road widening works the Minister ordered the officials to coordinate with the railway authorities to resolve issues, and with other departments to shift the public utilities so as to complete the works without any delay. He also said at the meeting to prepare proposals for laying four lanes road on either side of Musi River under the East-West corridor.

Minster asked them to submit proposals for laying VDCC roads and also to speed-up the land acquisition process on the 20 stretches meant for road widening and to post a special officer for this purpose.

Talking to the HMWS&SB officials he told them to repair water leakages with new pipelines in order to get better water supply and also to ensure there is no shortage of water supply in summer.

During the meeting, he informed that Rs.200 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose of Nala widening works and also to replace old sewerage pipes lines.

Further, he also urged the officials to build more public toilets and She toilets in the open places and facilitate open gyms in parks, to develop integrated market complex as built-in Gajwel in area of more than ½ acre.

