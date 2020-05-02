KTR asks GHMC to speed up road development works

Hyderabad: State municipal administration and urban development minister KTR today asked GHMC officials to complete the ongoing road development works in the city on a war footing. He made it clear to the officials that they complete the works in the next one month as it is working season. He made these while holding a review meeting with the officials of GHMC along with its mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the state government was aiming to turn the state capital into a traffic free city. He said that the Telangana state had already renowned as a state which is utilizing the lockdown to its benefit. He asked the officials to start some works and complete them in the month of May. He asks the officials to keep the length of the link roads to 120 meters and added that the link roads would help in the development of the areas around them.

