KTR asks Telangana police for speedy justice to Saidabad rape and murder victim

Hyderabad: IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao today expressed deep shock and anguish at the Saidabad incident wherein a small girl was murdered after reported sexual abuse on September 9.

The Minister reacting on the incident has asked that the home minister Mahamood Ali and DGP Mahender Reddy take necessary action in this regard.

KT Rama Rao also stated that the police nabbed the culprit within short time if the brutal incident. The Minister stated that justice should be done for the family of victims. It is time for providing necessary succor to the victim’s family he said.

He suggested that the home minister and DGP will take necessary action and arrange for help. The Minister said that the victims should get justice immediately.

The rape and murder of the small girl led to widespread protests by the parents, relatives and Singareni colony residents.

They demanded death sentence to the boy who involved in the heinous crime. Collector gave Rs 50,000 to the victims towards final rites of the girl and assured of a double bedroom house and a job to the family members