KTR asks Union Minister, Rs 500 cr for development of Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Hyderabad: To sort out problems plaguing the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway and to undertake further development of one of the important highways linking Hyderabad. Minister for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has asked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday to allocate a special fund of Rs 500 crore.

KTR in a letter to the Union Minister, said that the road was spread 25 kilometres across the city limits but lacks facilities such as level junctions and service roads even though the road passes through some of the busiest places in Hyderabad. The Minister said that the State Public Works Department has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to develop the road at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Telangana has undertaken projects to create infrastructure

KTR informed Nitin Gadkari that three out of the four urban projects sanctioned by the union government are nearing completion and the works on Amberpet Flyover will begin soon.

However, he said that the State government is spending money for acquiring land and for the shifting of utilities from its own funds. He pointed out that the city is developing at a rapid pace because of its geographical position and also because of the policies implemented by the State government.

KTR: In Hyderabad, Many international companies are launching their institutions

Many internationally renowned institutions such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and Salesforce have set up their second largest centres here, in addition to this, many pharma, defence and aerospace manufacturing industries are coming to Hyderabad. He said that the Telangana government has established Metro rail, keeping in mind the present and future needs of the city. He said that several flyovers, ROBs, RUBs and link roads have been constructed under the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP).

Rama Rao reminded the Union Minister that the Telangana government has initiated and completed these projects despite the Covid-19 scare and the lockdown. He wanted the union Minister to encourage and help the State government which has been undertaking infrastructural works on a large scale by allocating Rs 500 crore for the Hyderabad-Vijayawada road.