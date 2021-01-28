KTR asks Uttam, Sanjay to control tongues

Hyderabad: TRS Working President and IT and Industries Minister, K Taraka Rama Rao today expressed displeasure and anguish at the Congress and BJP leaders in the state. He sought to know whether the Congress and the BJP state units formed if there is no K Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana state was not achieved.

Talking at a program of electricity workers Union at TRS party headquarters at Telangana Bhavan here he said to address employees issues. KTR asked the leaders of the opposition parties to control their language and tongues. They must not lose cool as there would be limit for criticism and false charges.

There would be a limit for tolerance if the Congress and BJP resorted to continuous charges and false propaganda, he warned. We will not keep quite and if the Congress and BJP Chief failed to refrain from making mud slinging he said.

The Minister hit out at the TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP Chief and MP Bandi Sanjay for their charges on the KCR government. If KCR and Telangana were not there both TPCC and, TBJP Chief posts will not have been created he averred.

The minister has accused the opposition parties of making a hue and cry for mileage. They are known for stalling development programs and irrigation systems in the state. We have achieved development in electricity and all other sectors he claimed.

Despite Corona losses, KCR government did not stop welfare programs he said. We the Telangana state became a seed bowl of India with significant growth agricultural production for quite some time he claimed. This was made possible by KCR with persistent efforts and successful completion of irrigation systems KTR said.

This development can be attributed to vision and commitment of the Chief Minister, he said.