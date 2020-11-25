KTR condemns Akbaruddin Owaisi’s jibe on PV, NTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT minister, KT Rama Rao today seriously condemned the reported comments, of MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on former Prime Minister PV Naramsimha Rao and former Chief Minister, N T Rama Rao. He expressed displeasure that such comments have no place in Democracy.

The minister in the twitter took serious exception to Akbaruddin Owaisi comments to remove the memorials of PV and NTR near Hussain Sagar if the ruling party has guts.

Referring to Akbaruddin Owaisi jibe on two great Telugu leaders, the minister has objected and said that they are unwelcoming comments. While PV Naramsimha Rao was noted as the long serving prime minister and NTR was the Chief Minister.



Both have served the nation and the combined state in their capacity for Telugu pride. The MIM leader Mumtaz Khan has already made serious comments to topple the TRS government in just two months.

His comments has ruined conducive atmosphere between the TRS and MIM. Now afresh Akbaruddin jibe added fuel to fire. On this the minister has said that they are condemning Akbaruddin Owaisi jibe.

Expressing displeasure on double bedroom house scheme Akbaruddin Owaisi asked the TRS government to demolish the memorials of PV and NTR from Tank bund area. This added to heated political scenario ahead of GHMC polls. KTR has asked the politics parties to refrain from making such derogatory comments on any one.