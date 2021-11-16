KTR condemns attempts to glorify Godse

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 16th November 2021 7:01 am IST
Vaccine availability to remain a challenge till July, says KTR
Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday condemned attempts to glorify Nathu Ram Godse, the killer of father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

He described this as an insult to the great man who the entire world idiolises.

“To insult a great man who the entire world idolises; to desecrate the image of the father of our nation and extolling the virtues of the murderer!!,” he tweeted in response to tweet by a TRS functionary, who wondered who were the people trending ‘Godse Amar Rahe’.

MS Education Academy

“Wonder what/whose version of history leads to this kind of lunacy & idiocy? Shame on all those who condone this atrocity tacitly,” tweeted Rama Rao, who is also a minister and son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, wrote on the micro blogging site while reacting to the tweet of a TRS leader who questioned those glorifying Godse.

“Who are those people who are trending Godse Amar Rahe???? Which party do they belong to? Long Live the man who killed Gandhi ji ? Isn’t it an insult??,” asked K. Krishan.

Krishan was apparently referring to several tweets hailing Godse on his death anniversary.

Godse was hanged on November 15, 1949 for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button