KTR criticizes opposition leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtriya Samithi Working President K.Taraka Rama Rao in a statement has said that the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief A.Revanth Reddy is similar to Nathuram Godse. KTR was actually referring to a statement made by the senior Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh regarding Revanth Reddy that he is an RSS leader.

Taking stock of the preparations at HITEX where the TRS party plenary is scheduled to be held, KTR alleged that a secret meeting has taken place between Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Etala Rajender at Golconda resorts. Even if a picture of the two leaders surfaces in the media then the two leaders are ready to give some sort of an explanation, he added.

KTR said the Congress party has fielded a dummy candidate in the Huzarabad by poll election similar to the ones it fielded in the Nizamabad and Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections. Etala Rajender is a joint candidate for both the BJP and the Congress party, he added.

Telangana State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister also strongly criticized the BSP leader Praveen Kumar and the YSR Telangana Party Supremo YS Sharmila for acting on the directions of the BJP and targeting the TRS led government of the state.

He added that both these leaders have not said a word against Congress and BJP.