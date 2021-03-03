KTR dares BJP chief Bandi Sanjay to bring ITIR in Telangana

Hyderabad: Continuing his attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana IT minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday dared BJP state president Bandi Sanjay to bring the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) to the state.

KTR’s remarks came in an ongoing war of words between both leaders with regard to the ITIR. The state IT minister demanded Sanjay to “apologize to the people of Telangana” for the Centre’s “failure” to get the ITIR to Hyderabad.

KTR was responding to Sanjay, who wrote an open letter on March 2 to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that it was the state government’s fault in not implementing the ITIR. “TRS leaders are writing letters to the Centre to cover up their own faults,” Sanjay said in the letter.

Responding strongly to the BJP leader’s comments, KTR slammed the Central government for its double standards. “How are we responsible for the Centre’s decision to shelve ITIR projects? The BJP should apologize to the unemployed youth in the State for stepping back from the ITIR project. If the BJP leaders have any honesty left in them, they should make the Centre issue a statement on the subject,” he demanded.

The Minister offered to provide all the letters written by the State government from 2014 onwards as well as the detailed project reports submitted to the Centre to him.

“Does Bandi Sanjay have the guts to get the ITIR or its equivalent project to Hyderabad city? He had written the letter only to spreading his lies and gain publicity through media coverage. The BJP has mastered the art of spreading lies to mislead people which is evident from the latest letter,” he stated.

KTR also said that BJP failed to take up ITIR in Bengaluru, despite being in power. “It is surprising that the BJP leaders blamed the TRS government here,” he added.