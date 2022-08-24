KTR demands Centre to lower fuel prices as global crude oil prices decline

Hyderabad: TRS working president, minister KTR lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP led central government saying that though the prices of crude oil in the world market have fallen drastically, they are not taking any steps to lower the fuel prices and reduce the burden on the people of the country.

“The Modi government’s excuse that international crude oil prices are the reason for the increase in fuel prices has once again proven wrong,” he remarked.

“If the price of a barrel of crude oil decreases internationally, the people of the country should be benefitted. However, the Modi Government does not want that to happen. That is why the BJP government is increasing excise duties and cesses,” he further said.

KTR said that in the last eight years, the centre under the leadership of the Prime Minister has increased fuel prices so many times and looted more than Rs 26 lakh crores from the people in the form of fuel taxes and cesses.

“The Modi government is exploiting the common people and serving the corporate. As they are too busy serving the interests of the corporates, they do not have any concern for the sufferings of the poor and the middle classes,” he remarked.

“Before coming to power, PM Modi always used to say that the rise in fuel prices was a failure of the then Central government. Will Modi now admit that he has failed miserably in controlling the rise of fuel prices?” KTR asked.