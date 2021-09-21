KTR directs GHMC officials to work on nala development program

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) held a review meeting on the development & expansion works of nalas which will be taken up in GHMC’s limits.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Cooperation (GHMC) officials have come up with a comprehensive program for the development of nalas to prevent inundations in the city.

KTR stated that Hyderabad has been recording heavy to very heavy rains in recent times, and to avoid a flood-like situation in the city, the government is taking up nalas development and expansion works.

“The government wants to take up these works in a well-planned manner to ensure no citizen goes through any kind of inconvenience in the future,” said KTR. He added that the government will take care of the poor who get affected by the nala expansion works.

During the meeting, minister KTR stated that there is a need to strengthen the age-old nalas and sewer system, keeping in mind the rapid urbanization. He added that the government of Telangana is working towards the same by coming up with a comprehensive nala development program.

The minister also stated that the government would come up with a law, if needed, for the development and expansion of nalas and lakes in the city.

The zonal commissioners of GHMC submitted a detailed report to KTR on the works taken up, which include clearing obstacles in nalas, the expansion of nalas, and the construction of retaining walls.

The Municipal administration minister directed the officials to take up all these works along with the Strategic Nala Development Program. He asked the officials to identify bottlenecks in nalas and clear them on a war footing.

KTR also stated that a meeting will be organised with all the MLAs within the GHMC limits soon.