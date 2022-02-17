KTR distributes 300 special bikes to people with disabilities on KCR’s birthday

Hyderabad: TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday distributed 300 special bikes to people with disabilities under the ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative.

Minister Ch Malla Reddy, MLAs KP Vivekanand, M Krishna Rao, MLCs K Naveen Kumar, Shambipur Raju, Chairman Telangana State Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation (TSVCC) were also present at the event.

“Everyone celebrates birthdays. However, as we are in public life, we wanted to do something for the people and we started the Gift A Smile initiative. I started the initiative by donating 100 custom made vehicles. But today the initiative has scaled great heights and has touched the lives of many. Until now, 850 custom made vehicles were donated by public representatives and another 250 vehicles are ready to be distributed very soon,” Minister KTR said.

Minister KTR thanked all the leaders who participated in this initiative and donated vehicles.

Minister KTR stated that these vehicles will not only help the differently abled to move around but will also give them opportunities to go out for work, run businesses and make a living.

Minister personally interacted with the disabled persons and also cut the cake marking the occasion of CM KCR’s birthday.

Minister KTR stated that Gujarat State is giving Rs 600 to Rs 1000 as pension, while Madhya Pradesh is giving Rs 300 and Uttar Pradesh is giving Rs 1000. He highlighted that it was Telangana State which is giving Rs 3016 as pension to the differently abled persons.

Under the leadership of CM KCR, Telangana Govt will support every disabled person in the State, he said.

The ruling TRS leaders have organised philanthropic and other activities on a large scale over the last few days on the occasion of Rao’s birthday.

TRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao and other leaders cut a cake at Telangana Bhavan here, the TRS headquarters, and watched a Hindi documentary on the life of KCR.

TRS MLC and KCR’s daughter K Kavitha offered prayers at the Yellamma temple at Balkampet here and presented new ornaments to the goddess. She said she prayed for the good health of her father and the well-being of people.

On the occasion of the CM’s birthday, Telugu actor Nagarjuna adopted 1,080 acres of forest land on the city outskirts and laid the foundation stone for an Urban Forest Park named after his late father and veteran Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The adoption was done with the inspiration of ‘Green India Challenge’ initiated by TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, a nephew of the CM, a release said.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Telangana claimed that its president and MP A Revanth Reddy was taken into custody by police, while other party leaders were restrained from going ahead with planned protests demanding that the government issue notification, on the occasion of KCR’s birthday, for filling up job vacancies.

