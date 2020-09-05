KTR extends teachers day greetings

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: 5th September 2020 8:03 pm IST

Hyderabad: Municipal and IT Minister,  K T Rama Rao today extended greetings to Teachers to mark Teachers Day. 


Entire nation observes September 5 as the teachers day to commemorate birth anniversary of former president,  Dr Sarvepally Radhakrishnan. 


On this occasion,  the minister appreciated the services of the teachers.  The teachers show the path like bridge to the students with efficiency and try to achieve their goals he said. 


The teachers have been playing a key role in shaping the students for bright future he said.  The minister also said that the teachers are inspirational for the students to excel in every endeavour. 

