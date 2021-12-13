Hyderabad: KTR flags off 1350 swachh auto tippers in Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: The municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao flagged off 1,350 swachh auto tippers (SATs) at Sanathnagar today. The new SAT vehicles will cover the newly formed areas. Each tipper can carry 1.5 metric tonnes of waste. A total of 4,500 SAT vehicles were provided by the GHMC under the driver-cum-owner scheme.

In addition to GHMC Swatch Autos, 750 private autos are working in solid waste collection. Thus, a total of 5,250 SATs (4,500 GHMC and 750 private) will work door-to-door collection of solid waste. The vehicles are provided with a partition for carrying wet and dry waste separately and a provision has been made for hazardous waste collection. Each auto will cover 450-500 households and costs Rs 7,25,805.

The Swachh Auto Tippers are provided with a partition for carrying wet and dry waste separately and a provision is given for hazardous waste collection. Each auto will cover 450-500 households. — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) December 13, 2021

The home minister of Telangana Mohammed Mahmood Ali, GHMC mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and cinematography Talsani Srinivas Yadav and other officials participated in the flagging ceremony.