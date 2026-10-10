KTR flags irregularities in Rs 3,296 cr Radial Road-2 tender

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has alleged irregularities in the Rs 3,296-crore Radial Road-2 tender process, demanding immediate cancellation of the tenders and an inquiry into the alleged scam.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, KTR raised questions over the allocation of contracts, the disqualification of bidders who quoted lower prices, and the award of packages at prices allegedly higher than the estimates.

He demanded that the government disclose all tender documents and explain the decisions taken in the selection of contractors.

Favouritism in tender allocation

The project involves the construction of an 81.15-km greenfield expressway from the Outer Ring Road at Budvel to NH-167N near Kodangal. The project was divided into three packages.

KTR alleged that technical grounds were used to exclude certain companies while contracts were awarded to preferred firms.

He said that the bid submission deadline was September 30, 2026, and the technical evaluation, eligibility assessment, opening of financial bids and allocation process were completed by October 8.

KTR questioned how 13 bids for a project of this magnitude could be evaluated and processed within approximately five working days.

Contracts allegedly awarded above estimates

According to KTR, Package-I was awarded to NCC Limited for Rs 1,286.03 crore, reportedly 3.95 per cent above the estimated cost. Package-II was awarded to BVSR and Package-III to GKC.

KTR demanded disclosure of the complete financial details of all three packages, including estimated costs, quoted prices, comparative statements and final contract values. He questioned why the government had not made the complete allocation details available to the public.

Different eligibility decisions

Pointing to inconsistencies in the technical evaluation of the bidders, KTR said GKC was disqualified in Package-I but qualified in Package-III, while BVSR was qualified in Packages I and II but disqualified in Package-III.

He demanded that the government release the technical evaluation reports and provide specific reasons for each disqualification.

Rs 600 crore loss to state exchequer

KTR also pointed to submissions made by Sushi Infra and Mining Limited in court proceedings, and said that its disqualification across the three packages could result in a financial loss of approximately Rs 600 crore to the state.

Radial Road-1 tender also questioned

KTR also raised concerns over the Radial Road-1 tender, citing an estimated project cost of approximately Rs 591 crore and an alleged final allocation around 15 per cent above the estimate.

Audit of contracts over Rs 100 crore needed

KTR has demanded a special Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) contracts worth more than Rs 100 crore awarded over the past three years.

He has also asked for a white paper on the tendering process, bidder disqualifications and contract allocations.

KTR said the government cannot evade questions over major infrastructure projects funded by public money.

“If the allegations were unfounded, the government should establish that through documentary evidence; if irregularities or financial losses were established, those responsible should face appropriate action,” he said.