KTR flags off six ambulances under ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative

Hyderabad: Municipal administration minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday launched six ambulances donated by TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao donated under ‘Gift a Smile‘campaign.

KT Rama Rao flagged off the ambulances which were fully equipped with oxygen facility, ventilator and other medical equipment.

Many thanks to MP Nama Nageshwar Rao for donating six ambulances to the Government under #GiftASmile initiative. Appreciate your kind gesture: Minister @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/tv9z8M47wN — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) January 11, 2021

MP Nama Nageswara Rao has spent Rs 1.23 crore to deploy the six ambulances to improve the medical services for people of erstwhile Khammam district.

The ambulances will be handed over to the hospitals in Khammam, Paleru, Wyra, Madira, Sattupalli, Ashwaraopet, Kothagudem by the district medical and health department.

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Ranjith Reddy, MLC Mahender Reddy, Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy, MLA Saidi Reddy and others were present.