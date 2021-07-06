KTR for action against protestors who threw bike, cylinder in lake

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday condemned the action of protestors who threw a motorbike and a gas cylinder into Hussain Sagar lake here during the protest over hike in petrol and LPG prices.

“Protest is an important part of democracy to attract the attention of governments and people but irresponsible behaviour such as these, throwing bikes and cylinders into lakes is reprehensible,” tweeted Rama Rao, who is also the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

He requested Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to issue instructions for stern action.

Rama Rao posted two photographs of the protests organised by the opposition parties in Hyderabad recently.

Youth Congress workers during a protest against hike in fuel prices on June 11 threw a bike into Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of Hyderabad. About six protestors hefted a bike and tossed it into the lake from Tank Bund. Two of them had reached the place on the same bike before resorting to the novel protest.

Last week, some women protestors threw a gas cylinder into the same lake. The bizarre incident occurred during a rally organised by the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), the women’s wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI) to protest against Rs.25 hike in the cost of a cooking gas cylinder.

Their actions came under criticism from some citizens, who say that this would further add to the problem of pollution in the lake.

Hussain Sagar, a popular hangout place in the city, has been facing the problem for several years and successive governments despite several efforts failed to clean the picturesque lake.