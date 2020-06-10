KTR gets relief as HC stays NGT notices

Hyderabad: The State Industries Minister KT Rama Rao Today got the much needed relief in Telangana high court in the issue of controversial farm house issue. The apex court of the state has stayed the notices issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the minister seeking his response on the issue on June 5.

The NGT issued notices to the minister following a complaint by Congress Party MP A. Revanth Reddy alleging that the minister had constructed the farm house at Janwada village by violating GO No. 111. The tribunal also constituted an 8 member committee to inquire into the issue. However, the minister approached the HC challenging the proceedings and the notices issued against him by the NGT. In his petition he told the HC that the petition was politically motivated and added that the NGT had taken a unilateral decision in the issue.

He urged the HC to set aside the petition. The orders of the HC are seen as a blow to MP Revanth Reddy who approached the tribunal. Arguing the case on behalf of Reddy Advocate Shravan Kumar told the southern bench of the tribunal comprising of its Justice Ramakrishnan and expert member Dubai das Gupta KTR , despite being a minister has violated the GO and legislative acts. He also told the tribunal that the orders of the tribunal delivered earlier were also not being implemented in the state. He also told the tribunal that the minister had built a road illegally to his farm house by encouraging upon a canal.

