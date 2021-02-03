KTR gives Hybiz TV media awards

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Minister for MA & UD, Industries and IT & C, Govt of Telangana today gave away Hybiz tv Media Awards 2021 to journalists and media professionals during a gala ceremony at Sandhya Convention By KMK, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

For the first time in India, Hybiz TV takes up a grand initiative to honour media professionals and acknowledge their role.

Hybiz tv brings together professionals from Print, Electronic, and Radio on a single platform. An eminent jury from media community selected winners from nominations submitted in 30 plus categories of Journalism, Advertisements and Circulation departments.

Outstanding reporters, professionals from advertisement, circulation and anchors & special jury awards from various publications and news channels received awards from Mr KT Rama Rao.

The stage was shared by other dignitaries like Mr Narendra Ram Nambula, P. Chakradhar Rao, Dr Lion Kiron, Dr. Guruva Reddy, Dr Balraj Naidu, Dr Preethi Reddy, Dr Bhadra Reddy, Mr KRP Reddy, G. Ram Reddy, Mr Rajashekar Reddy and other guests.

Hybiz tv has also recognized the legends of media Industry who brought the difference & importance in media like Mr I. Venkat garu ( Director – Eenadu group), Mr Zahid Ali Khan garu (Printer & Publisher of SIASAT Daily), Mr Ranga Reddy garu (Printer & Publisher of the Hindu National Daily – United AP & Telangana).

Hon’ble Minister Sri KT Rama Rao congratulated all the winners.

Nine Covid Frontline Warriors were also felicitated on the occasion. Three journalists were given Rs 50,000 each towards their kid’s education. Mr Rajgopal MD & CEO of Hybiz tv gave away the cheques.

While congratulating the winners Mr Rajgopal MD & CEO of Hybiz tv said, “Media professionals are unseen warriors who face all odds and challenges to bring news to all of us. These awards are a small token of appreciation for their services”.

Mr Rajgopal also announced that this will be an annual event from this year onwards.

Sandhya Rani – Director Marketing of Hybiz tv gave the vote of thanks by congratulating all the winners. He thanked all the sponsors who have greatly supported the award function for making it a grand success and extended special thanks to Lifespan Pvt Ltd for supporting the function as Title Sponsor. And conveyed special thanks to chief guest & other guest of honours.

Source: NSS