KTR helps tribal student to pursue higher studies

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao has come forward to help a tribal girl study in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Varanasi.

K. Srilatha, a native of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, belongs to a poor adivasi family. She completed Intermediate with an aggregate of 97 per cent in Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Junior College (TTWRJC), Nagarkurnool this year.

She also secured 919 rank in JEE (Advanced) ST Category which helped her secure admission in IIT, Varanasi for B.Tech (Ceramic Engineering).

Her father Balakrishna and mother Radha work as daily wage workers while her brother Sai Babu recently completed Intermediate in Tribal Welfare Junior College, Illandu.

Due to financial situations, Srilatha found it difficult to arrange the money required for expenses which include course material, hostel accommodation, mess, and other expenses.

Knowing about her situation through media reports, KTR, as the Minister is popularly known, responded and invited the family to Hyderabad on Monday. Providing her required financial assistance to to complete her education in IIT, he stated that it gives immense pleasure to support a hardworking and talented student like Srilatha.