KTR holds tele-conference with TRS party cadre regarding MLC elections

Hyderabad: TRS Working President KTR held a teleconference with the graduate MLC election in-charges of erstwhile Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda districts. He asked them to work for the victory of the TRS party in the upcoming elections.

During the session, the Working President asked the in-charges to give top priority to the voter registrations which will begin on October 1. He also asked them to make the voter registration program a huge success.

The Working President slammed the opposition parties stating that they have no agenda to fight against the TRS party in the upcoming election.

Giving directions to the party men, the Working President stated that TRS has won all the elections in the state, from Panchayat to Assembly elections. He added that the party has registered a grand victory in municipal and ZPTC elections. He expressed confidence that the party will again record a big win in the upcoming MLC elections.

Working President KTR highlighted that the TRS party under the leadership of CM KCR has introduced various welfare and development schemes in the state. He also mentioned that the TRS Government has eradicated the 60-year-old fluorosis problem in just six years. Today there are no fluoride victims in the state and it is the achievement of the TRS party, he said.

KTR stated that the in-charges at district and Mandal levels are already working with the graduates on voter registration.

The Working President stated that the TRS Government took the development activities to every corner of the state. He mentioned that the reorganization of districts, mandals, revenue divisions is for better governance. He also highlighted the new revenue act, municipal act, and stated that their benefits are reaching every citizen in the state.

KTR asked the party men to highlight the welfare schemes introduced for the benefit of youth and students. Under various recruitment programs, the government has filled one lakh vacancies in the State. In the private sector, the government has attracted about two lakh crore investments, creating 15 lakh employment opportunities, he added.

The Working President stated that the agriculture sector in Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda has recorded a major boost with the irrigation projects providing sufficient water.

He mentioned that the TRS government has already developed Mega Textile Park in Warangal.

KTR also stated that the attempts are on to inaugurate the Khammam IT Tower in October. He also mentioned that the attempts are to operationalize Buggapadu Food Processing Park and setting up of various other food processing parks.

The Working President stated that the TRS party has a strong 60 lakh cadre. He instructed the party men to ensure registration of all the eligible persons to graduate MLC elections.He asked all the public representatives, including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs to register their vote along with their families in their respective districts on October 1st. He asked the public representatives to start voter registrations from their homes.