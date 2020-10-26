KTR inaugurates 2 BHK houses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated double bedroom houses and handed those over to some of the beneficiaries. As many as 1152 new homes under the Karwan and Goshamahal assembly constituencies are all set to be handed over to people under the state government’s double bedroom housing scheme.

On Monday, 120 G+3 houses at Kattelmandi and 192 houses at Gode Ki Khabar under the Goshamahal constituency were inaugurated by KTR along with state cabinet ministers and officials. All the houses which have been built under the state government’s 2BHK scheme will be distributed to beneficiaries under the GHMC limits in a phased manner.

In the Karwan constituency, the double bedroom houses that have been constructed in Jiyaguda, were built at a cost of Rs. 71.49 crore. The township also includes basic amenities like Cement Concrete (CC roads), drinking water, electricity, Basti Dawakhana, etc along with a shopping complex.

Over 56 shops have also been constructed on the township’s site. The rents collected from these shops would be used for the maintenance of the housing complex, said a press release from the state government. With a budget of Rs.18000 crore, a total of 2.50 lakhs 2BHKs are being built and about one lakh 2BHKs are almost at the stage of completion in the city. These will be distributed in a phased manner to eligible beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering on Monday at the inaugural function, KTR recalled the saying “Illu kati chudu, Pelli Chesi Chudu”, with which he reminded citizens that his father and Telangana Chief Minister “is with the poor people like an elder son providing housing”.

“The beneficiaries should form a society to maintain the 2BHK colonies and to keep the colony neat and clean to live healthy,” said KTR. He further said that the government has also spent Rs.9 lakh to construct each unit of the 2BHKs, whereas its market value is around Rs. 40 lakh