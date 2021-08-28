KTR inaugurates 288 flats under ‘dignity housing scheme’ in Hyd

Cement roads, elevators, shops and other amenities have also been provided for these apartments.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 28th August 2021 2:29 pm IST
KTR inaugurates 288 flats under 'dignity housing scheme' in Hyd
K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday inaugurated 288 units of two bedroom-hall-kitchen (2BHK) under the dignity housing scheme in the city.

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday inaugurated 288 units of two bedroom-hall-kitchen (2BHK) under the dignity housing scheme in the city.

Built on nine floors at a cost of Rs 25 crore, these flats are located at Pilligudiselu, Saidabad in Hyderabad.

Cement roads, elevators, shops and other amenities have also been provided for these apartments.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, KTR shared older pictures of the locality filled with slums and highlighted that the new pictures with apartments are testament to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government’s dedication to slum redevelopment.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Parliamentarian and AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy and others also participated in the inauguration.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button