KTR inaugurates 2BHK houses in Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated two-bedroom houses at Jai Bhavani Nagar of Vanasthalipuram.

The double bedroom houses have been constructed at a cost of Rs 28 crores and spread across two acres. The 2BHK houses were built in three blocks, each block with nine floors comprising of 324 double bedroom houses.

KT Rama Rao congratulated the beneficiaries and appealed them to ensure clean sanitation and upkeep of the community. “It is the responsibility of residents to maintain the premises clean and not to dump the trash. With the prevailing pandemic Covid-19, it is important to ensure cleanliness,” he said.

He further stated that the state government has taken up construction of one lakh 2BHK houses with a cost of Rs 9714 crore.

“The government has spent about Rs.9 lakh for each flat and the market value of the same unit could be over Rs.40 to Rs.50 lakh and total worth about 150 Crore in open market,” he stated.

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLA Sudheer Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and others were present during the inauguration.